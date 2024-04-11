Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Luxfer in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Luxfer’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Luxfer’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer Stock Down 1.8 %

LXFR stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.60. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.36, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luxfer

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Luxfer had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $95.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.70 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Luxfer by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Luxfer by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.