Lufax (NYSE:LU) Trading 3.3% Higher

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.39. Approximately 191,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,269,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LU. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $4.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Lufax’s payout ratio is presently 108.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,470,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lufax by 1,298.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,571,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lufax by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,711,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,846,000 after purchasing an additional 288,750 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Lufax by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,442,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,358,000 after buying an additional 178,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Lufax by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,416,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

