Longboat Energy (LON:LBE) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of Longboat Energy plc (LON:LBE – Get Free Report) were up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 22.84 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.25 ($0.28). Approximately 183,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 143,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.27).
Longboat Energy Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £10.34 million, a PE ratio of -77.59 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.95.
About Longboat Energy
Longboat Energy plc, a full-cycle E&P company, focuses on acquiring oil and gas assets in Norway, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
