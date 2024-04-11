Liberty One Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX stock opened at $162.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.25. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.60.

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

