Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 1,250,000 Shares

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,250,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $34,700,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 66,736,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,599,354.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 938,896 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,331,414.08.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 189,759 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 199,664 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 333,916 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 521,804 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,188,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 234,194 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 495,739 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.

Liberty Live Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LLYVK stock opened at $42.64 on Thursday. Liberty Live Group has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $44.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLYVK. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth $28,618,000. Linonia Partnership LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,702,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $725,000. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,269,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

