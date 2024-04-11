LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.20.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $67.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $74.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.49 and its 200 day moving average is $57.41.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 36,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $2,489,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,187,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,817,393.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 36,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $2,578,817.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,091.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 36,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $2,489,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,187,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,817,393.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,036 shares of company stock valued at $7,873,749 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. West Tower Group LLC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

