Lear (NYSE:LEA) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Barclays from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Get Lear alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LEA

Lear Trading Down 0.1 %

LEA stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.72. 51,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Lear has a 52-week low of $117.79 and a 52-week high of $157.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.86.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09). Lear had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lear news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total value of $387,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,483.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total transaction of $387,227.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,019.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lear by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lear by 4.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lear

(Get Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.