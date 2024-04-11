Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Short Interest Update

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.

Lawson Stock Performance

Shares of Lawson stock remained flat at $49.78 during trading on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.00. Lawson has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

Lawson Company Profile

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in Japan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial-Related Business, and Overseas Business segments.

