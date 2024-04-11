KT (NYSE:KT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

KT Trading Down 2.8 %

KT stock opened at $13.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. KT has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that KT will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About KT

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of KT during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of KT by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of KT by 1,292.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KT by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of KT by 1,227.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

