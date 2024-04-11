KT (NYSE:KT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
KT Trading Down 2.8 %
KT stock opened at $13.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. KT has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10.
KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that KT will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About KT
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KT
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.