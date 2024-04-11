Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases 3,816 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $472,000. Vivid Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,636,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after buying an additional 54,264 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.06.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $71.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $126.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $72.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.23.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 39.37%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.