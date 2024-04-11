KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KLAC. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $671.84.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $691.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $676.45 and a 200-day moving average of $583.22. KLA has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $729.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,048,728,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,630,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in KLA by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,061,469,000 after acquiring an additional 386,810 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 997,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,008,000 after purchasing an additional 301,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

