Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $2.92

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.92, but opened at $3.01. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 34,540 shares traded.

KC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $3.40 to $3.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. CLSA upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.55.

Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $743.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KC. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter worth about $677,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Alpha Square Group S LLC lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 1.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 3,231,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 101.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 13.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

