Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Trading Up 8.8%

Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Free Report) rose 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 7,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 9,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Kidoz Trading Up 62.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.

About Kidoz

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

