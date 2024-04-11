Kendall Capital Management Raises Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Covestor Ltd increased its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $529.99 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $352.34 and a 12 month high of $543.00. The company has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $522.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $482.59.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

