Kendall Capital Management Acquires Shares of 7,128 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 73,798 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $57.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $58.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average of $57.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2019 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

