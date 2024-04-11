Keener Financial Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 150 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,244,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $55,011,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,182 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,277,772 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,890,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,003,927 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,906,009,000 after purchasing an additional 946,871 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.6 %

META stock opened at $519.83 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $207.13 and a one year high of $531.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $488.14 and a 200-day moving average of $389.51.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.22, for a total value of $7,365,023.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.22, for a total value of $7,365,023.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,479,131 shares of company stock worth $698,997,261 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $500.88.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

