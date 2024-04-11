Kava (KAVA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $28.38 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Kava has a market cap of $998.66 million and approximately $28.38 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00001307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00065669 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00022351 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00015268 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,628 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,860,629 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

