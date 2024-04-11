Kaspa Price Tops $0.14 (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, Kaspa has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges. Kaspa has a market cap of $3.30 billion and approximately $54.96 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 23,303,268,268 coins. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 23,299,527,769.868515 with 23,299,527,886.40945 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.14190406 USD and is up 4.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $52,169,140.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

