JTC (LON:JTC) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 857 ($10.85) and last traded at GBX 848 ($10.73), with a volume of 123288 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 824 ($10.43).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 7.67 ($0.10) dividend. This is a boost from JTC’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. JTC’s payout ratio is presently 5,882.35%.

JTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.02) price objective on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday.

JTC Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 795 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 762.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,035.29 and a beta of 0.70.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

