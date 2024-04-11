JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) Shares Purchased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.26% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 3,395.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 1,238.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 160.8% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 650.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMOM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,118. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.09. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $52.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.01.

About JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

