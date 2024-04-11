JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 12th. Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to post earnings of $4.26 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.9 %

JPM stock opened at $195.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.83 and a fifty-two week high of $200.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.36%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 308.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

