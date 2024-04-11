JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target to $104.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $104.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HIG. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.25.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $99.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.09. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $103.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $82,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,635,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,137.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $82,216.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,635,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,005 shares of company stock valued at $22,979,552 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

