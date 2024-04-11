JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target to GBX 330

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 260 ($3.29) to GBX 330 ($4.18) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MKS. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.80) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 265.83 ($3.36).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MKS

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

LON MKS opened at GBX 256.15 ($3.24) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 246.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 247.35. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 157.20 ($1.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 293.20 ($3.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,280.75, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.57.

(Get Free Report)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.