Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,800 at Berenberg Bank

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,650 ($20.88) to GBX 1,800 ($22.78) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.58) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.84) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,010 ($25.44).

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on JMAT

Johnson Matthey Stock Down 1.3 %

Insider Activity

Shares of JMAT opened at GBX 1,778 ($22.50) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,832.99, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,680.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,619.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,999 ($25.30).

In related news, insider Stephen Oxley purchased 24 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,585 ($20.06) per share, for a total transaction of £380.40 ($481.46). Insiders purchased 66 shares of company stock worth $109,920 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson Matthey

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.