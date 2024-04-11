Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,800 at Berenberg Bank

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,650 ($20.88) to GBX 1,800 ($22.78) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.58) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.84) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,010 ($25.44).
Check Out Our Latest Report on JMAT
Johnson Matthey Stock Down 1.3 %
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Stephen Oxley purchased 24 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,585 ($20.06) per share, for a total transaction of £380.40 ($481.46). Insiders purchased 66 shares of company stock worth $109,920 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson Matthey
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.