Jmac Enterprises LLC Raises Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $114.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $115.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Emerson Electric

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.