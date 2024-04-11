Jmac Enterprises LLC Purchases 2,200 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,613,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,908,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,438,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $355,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,444 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI opened at $18.27 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on KMI. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

