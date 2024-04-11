Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $297,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Jmac Enterprises LLC cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AXQ Capital LP grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 64.3% in the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 39.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $168.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.41. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.