JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Price Target Cut to $23.00

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

JinkoSolar Stock Down 2.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JinkoSolar

JKS stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.64. 119,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,924. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average is $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81. JinkoSolar has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $51.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 21.9% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 75,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 13,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,576,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,254 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 83,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

