Jefferies Financial Group Raises East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $88.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EWBC. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.15.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EWBC

East West Bancorp Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $73.70 on Monday. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $41.12 and a 1-year high of $79.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.98 and a 200 day moving average of $66.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $125,547.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $147,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,655.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $125,547.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.