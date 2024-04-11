Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target to $70.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WAL. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.60.

WAL stock opened at $57.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $70.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

