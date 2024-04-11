JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) vs. Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) Head-To-Head Comparison

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) and Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JBG SMITH Properties and Modiv Industrial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JBG SMITH Properties $604.20 million 2.31 -$79.98 million ($0.84) -18.15 Modiv Industrial $46.94 million 3.09 -$6.61 million ($1.42) -11.14

Modiv Industrial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JBG SMITH Properties. JBG SMITH Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Modiv Industrial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JBG SMITH Properties -13.24% -3.20% -1.40% Modiv Industrial -14.09% -2.82% -1.27%

Dividends

JBG SMITH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Modiv Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. JBG SMITH Properties pays out -83.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Modiv Industrial pays out -81.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.5% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Modiv Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Modiv Industrial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for JBG SMITH Properties and Modiv Industrial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JBG SMITH Properties 1 0 0 0 1.00 Modiv Industrial 0 0 0 0 N/A

JBG SMITH Properties presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.92%. Given JBG SMITH Properties’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe JBG SMITH Properties is more favorable than Modiv Industrial.

Volatility & Risk

JBG SMITH Properties has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modiv Industrial has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area. Approximately 75.0% of JBG SMITH's holdings are in the National Landing submarket in Northern Virginia, which is anchored by four key demand drivers: Amazon's new headquarters; Virginia Tech's under-construction $1 billion Innovation Campus; the submarket's proximity to the Pentagon; and JBG SMITH's deployment of 5G digital infrastructure. JBG SMITH's dynamic portfolio currently comprises 14.2 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily, and retail assets at share, 99% of which are Metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 8.8 million square feet of mixed-use, primarily multifamily, development opportunities. JBG SMITH is committed to the operation and development of green, smart, and healthy buildings and plans to maintain carbon neutral operations annually.

About Modiv Industrial

Modiv Industrial, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

