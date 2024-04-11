Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,306 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.1% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,706,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,237,847. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.33.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

