Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,367 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.09. 12,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,511. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.17. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $41.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHT

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.