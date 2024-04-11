Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $760,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,127 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Intel by 14.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in Intel by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 14.9% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 56,846 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Intel by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 82,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 25,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC remained flat at $37.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 11,777,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,263,664. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.28 billion, a PE ratio of 95.38, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.