Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 599,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after buying an additional 32,340 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 460,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,040,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $2,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,491.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Gentex Price Performance

NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $34.74. 293,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,070. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.90. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

