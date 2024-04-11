Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $334,000 Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 690,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,635,000 after purchasing an additional 197,750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Schneider National by 360.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 158,474 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth $12,547,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the third quarter worth $2,615,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Schneider National by 33.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 228,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 57,183 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.79.

Schneider National Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SNDR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.89. 108,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,150. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.21. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.095 dividend. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

