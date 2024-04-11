Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,670,149,000 after buying an additional 794,832 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,655,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,866,684,000 after buying an additional 93,615 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,280,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,712,789,000 after buying an additional 179,272 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,255.18.
Broadcom Trading Up 3.0 %
NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $39.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,361.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,296.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,097.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $601.29 and a 1 year high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,310 shares of company stock worth $36,869,987 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Bullish Earnings Means More of the Same for Constellation Brands
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- SMART Global Gets 25% Discount: Analysts Lift Targets
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Analysis: Investment Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.