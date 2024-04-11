Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises 0.5% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $927,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.23.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $3,825,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,666,597.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,016 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,180. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $237.74. The stock had a trading volume of 183,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,335. The stock has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.06, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $196.70 and a 52 week high of $256.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.55.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

