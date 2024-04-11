Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,357 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Infosys in the third quarter valued at about $158,356,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Infosys by 34.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143,124 shares during the last quarter. Aikya Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,409,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 15.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,819,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 857.8% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,701,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.76.

Shares of NYSE INFY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.96. 4,633,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,726,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.35. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $20.74.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

