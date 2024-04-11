Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.20.

JXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jackson Financial

In other Jackson Financial news, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 3,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.67 per share, with a total value of $194,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,206.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 47.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 199.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

JXN traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.75. The company had a trading volume of 164,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.57. Jackson Financial has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $68.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.79.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.66 EPS. Jackson Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jackson Financial will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

