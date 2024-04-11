iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Purchased by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

BATS ITA opened at $129.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.