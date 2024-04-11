iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Acquired by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 83.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,856 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 88,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 54,690 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 121,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 60,893 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,412,000.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.55. 558,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,449. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $50.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average is $50.59.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

