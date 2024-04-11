iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by HBC Financial Services PLLC

HBC Financial Services PLLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,565 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 29.7% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. HBC Financial Services PLLC owned 0.13% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $43,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 705,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,936,000 after purchasing an additional 111,197 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,758,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $282.52. 113,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,582. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.14. The company has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $221.31 and a 1 year high of $288.75.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

