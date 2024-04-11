iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Short Interest Down 87.9% in March

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decline of 87.9% from the March 15th total of 331,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Stock Performance

TUR opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $39.76.

Get iShares MSCI Turkey ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $460,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 303.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 27,266 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 50,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 27,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 605.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 86,997 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.