iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Gap Up to $63.35

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.35, but opened at $64.98. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF shares last traded at $64.96, with a volume of 919,612 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10,093.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,574,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,855 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 131.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,373,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,087,000 after purchasing an additional 988,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,683,000 after purchasing an additional 800,235 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth $99,191,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

