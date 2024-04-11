iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after buying an additional 140,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after buying an additional 1,214,523 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,270,977,000 after buying an additional 76,899 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,077,491,000 after buying an additional 372,791 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.84. 214,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,410,051. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.16. The firm has a market cap of $73.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.52.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.