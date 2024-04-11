iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,596,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,984,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $516.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $512.22 and its 200-day moving average is $475.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $405.54 and a 12-month high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

