iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 237.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $516.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $512.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.19. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $405.54 and a 12-month high of $527.16. The firm has a market cap of $399.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.