iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lowered by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 135,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,730 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.2% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $64,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $516.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $512.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.19.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.