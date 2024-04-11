iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Update

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the March 15th total of 281,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of USIG stock opened at $49.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average of $49.70. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $51.50.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1853 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USIG. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

